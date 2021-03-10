Obituary: Joyce Ann Waybright

Joyce Ann Waybright, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away March 9. 2021.

She was born April 26, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Elise Rex Freeland and Frances Lowther Freeland.

Joyce had worked at the Chancellor Hotel, Worthington Manor, Healthcare, Wendy’s and Burger King. She enjoyed planting flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving Joyce is her husband, of 51 years, Arthur Waybright; a daughter, Darlene (Frank) Bee of Davisville, WV; two sons, James (Tina) Waybright of Tuppers Plains, Ohio and Michael (Margie) Waybright of Ripley, WV; siblings; Darlene, Margaret, Wanda, Greg and Larry; eight grandchildren and eleven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her grandparents; twin brothers, Larry and Gary Freeland and brother Everett Rex.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

