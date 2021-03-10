Advertisement

Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides

Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides, 22, of Marietta passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born December 27, 1998 in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles and Gwen Scheetz Metallides.

He was employed by the Linx Community Services, in Williamstown, as a caregiver. Nick enjoyed time spent with his family.  He also like to cook different dishes for family to enjoy.

Nick is survived by his mother, one sister, Adriana Metallides of Marietta; grandparents, Alan and Debbie Sheetz of Richmond, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Constantine and Kathryn Metallides.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Patricia L. Peoples officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 2-4.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Nick’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50 sends 2 to the hospital
UPDATE: Authorities identify men taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
File image
Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment
Crews from six area fire departments and the Ohio Division of Forestry battled a 25-acre brush...
6 fire departments battle large brush fire in Washington County
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill

Latest News

Gloria Evans
Obituary: Gloria Kay Evans
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty A. Cunningham
Joyce Ann Waybright
Obituary: Joyce Ann Waybright
Charles Lytle
Obituary: Charles T. “Tom’ Lytle