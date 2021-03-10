Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides

Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides, 22, of Marietta passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born December 27, 1998 in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles and Gwen Scheetz Metallides.

He was employed by the Linx Community Services, in Williamstown, as a caregiver. Nick enjoyed time spent with his family. He also like to cook different dishes for family to enjoy.

Nick is survived by his mother, one sister, Adriana Metallides of Marietta; grandparents, Alan and Debbie Sheetz of Richmond, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Constantine and Kathryn Metallides.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Patricia L. Peoples officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 2-4.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home

