Obituary: Sharon Jean Burdette

Sharon Jean Burdette, 82 or Parkersburg, WV passed away March 9, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born November 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Woodrow D. Perkins and Alma Leta Naylor.

Sharon was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She enjoyed cross stitch and socializing with family and friends.

Left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Eugene (Donna) Seebaugh of Mineral Wells, WV, Jeffrey (Liz) Seebaugh of Parkersburg, WV, Brady (Rose) Seebaugh of Washington. WV; daughter, Pamela (Larry) Johnson of Parkersburg, WV; nine grandchildren, one step grandchild; six great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Buchanan of Marietta, OH, Danny Perkins of Virginia, Steve (Jenny) of Ohio; sisters, Susan Wagoner of Parkersburg, WV, Mary Brown of Belpre, OH and Helen (Gary) Webster of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan M. Burdette; daughter, Collen Seebaugh; infant grandson, Jacob Jones; three brothers, Bill Perkins, Jim Buchanan and Jim Perkins.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday March 13, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be 6p.m. to 8p.m. Friday March 12, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Burdette family.

