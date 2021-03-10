Parkersburg City Council wants to attract new businesses and more housing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council passes an ordinance that they believe will attract new businesses and address a housing shortage.

Council passed the final reading of an ordinance to exempt B&O taxes for construction of new buildings or renovating buildings for the first five years they are open.

A residential property owner will be exempt from B&O taxes up to the first $200,000 for each residential structure for five years. Council approved $171,000 to fund repairs at Southwood Pool so it can open this summer.

Council will continue budget hearings Wednesday at 6 p.m. for over a dozen different groups. The police and fire department are two of the biggest on the list.

