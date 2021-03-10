Advertisement

Pate to run at Ohio Northern

Warren cross country runner Justin Pate accepts to compete at Ohio Northern University
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Warren high school senior Justin Pate will be competing in cross country on the college level at Ohio Northern University

Pate had a signing celebration Tuesday afternoon with family members, and the warriors cross country and track coaching staff on hand.

He earned all conference and all district recogition running for the warriors last fall

Pate credits his 4 years at Warren for getting him ready for what comes next.

He will major in mechanical engineering in his time at Ohio Northern.

