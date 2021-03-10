Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill
Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Two cars damaged in front of Go Mart
Two vehicles involved in head-on collision on Woodberry Lane
File image
Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hanford Police Department shows Chelsea Becker on Nov. 6, 2019....
Bail granted for woman who used meth before stillbirth
This technology is usually found in bigger cities.
Memorial Health treats its first CyberKnife patients
Connor has dreamed of college ball since he was little.
Academic Achiever of the Week: Connor Baker
Parkersburg City Council passes an ordinance that they believe will attract new businesses and...
Parkersburg City Council wants to attract new businesses and more housing