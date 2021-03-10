Waterford set for run in Ohio Div. IV girls state high school basketball tournament.

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County girls basketball powerhouse Waterford has reached the Division 4 girls high school basketball Final Four in Dayton.

The Wildcats begin tournament play Thursday afternoon.

They will face McDonald in the semifinals with a tip off tip off time of 2 o’clock at the University of Dayton arena.

This will be McDonald’s first trip to state in 30 years. The Blue Devils come in with a 19-2 record including an 11 game winning streak.

The Wildcats are no strangers to the Big Dance in Division 4.

This is the fifth time in the last 7 years, and they have 1 state championship and 2 runnerup finishes to show for it.

Coach Jerry Close’s girls come in with a 20-6 record. It includes an 8 game winning streak down the stretch, including wins over top seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame in the District finals and Peebles in the Regional finals.

