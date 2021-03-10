Advertisement

Waterford set for run in Ohio Div. IV girls state high school basketball tournament.

Wildcats look to bring home second girls high school basketball championship this weekend
WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford ready for Ohio Division IV girls high school basketball tournament
WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford ready for Ohio Division IV girls high school basketball tournament
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County girls basketball powerhouse Waterford has reached the Division 4 girls high school basketball Final Four in Dayton.

The Wildcats begin tournament play Thursday afternoon.

They will face McDonald in the semifinals with a tip off tip off time of 2 o’clock at the University of Dayton arena.

This will be McDonald’s first trip to state in 30 years. The Blue Devils come in with a 19-2 record including an 11 game winning streak.

The Wildcats are no strangers to the Big Dance in Division 4.

This is the fifth time in the last 7 years, and they have 1 state championship and 2 runnerup finishes to show for it.

Coach Jerry Close’s girls come in with a 20-6 record. It includes an 8 game winning streak down the stretch, including wins over top seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame in the District finals and Peebles in the Regional finals.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50 sends 2 to the hospital
UPDATE: Authorities identify men taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
File image
Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment
Crews from six area fire departments and the Ohio Division of Forestry battled a 25-acre brush...
6 fire departments battle large brush fire in Washington County
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill

Latest News

Scoreboard- March 9
WTAP News @ 6 - Pate headed to Ohio Northern
Pate to run at Ohio Northern
Cyle West is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Cyle West
These girls know the community has their back.
Waterford girls prepare for the final four