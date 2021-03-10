Wood County Schools planning extensive, free summer programming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Plans for several free educational summer camps were presented Tuesday night to the Wood County Board of Education.

School workers have planned camps for students of all ages with themes ranging from wildlife to space.

Officials said they will be applying for around $1.5 million in grant funding to cover the cost.

“We know it has been a difficult year for everyone, students, parents, and teachers. We want to deliver the best programming we can to Wood County Schools students and to give them every opportunity to achieve and succeed,” said Michael Erb, a spokesman for Wood County Schools.

Registration starts April 5 and ends April 16 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A post to the school system’s Facebook page said more information on how to enroll your child would be released in the coming weeks.

