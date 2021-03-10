Advertisement

W.Va. Senate passes needle exchange bill

Senate Bill 334 would create a license application process for any county or city to enact a needle exchange
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate wrapped up debate on amendments and voted to pass a bill that would put controls on needle exchange programs.

Tuesday, Senators voted 22 to 11, sending Senate Bill 334 to the West Virginia House.

Senate Bill 334 would create a license application process for any county or city to enact a needle exchange, or Harm Reduction Plan.

Charleston put a hold on its program after complaints that needles were ending up in too many public places and that the program didn’t have proper oversight.

Some doctors have testified to lawmakers that the proposed controls could end exchange programs and have a longer-term consequence of more health care issues later when more people have HIV or Hepatitis from reusing needles for drug use.

First responders have called for an end to the program because of concerns that they could get stuck by dirty needles that are discarded from users.

