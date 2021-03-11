Colorful industrial artwork lines Market Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Spring has sprung, as colorful industrial artwork lines up and down Market Street as part of Developmental Disability Awareness Month.

Wood County Society, in collaboration with Downtown PKB, City of Parkersburg, Burkmerica Custom Design, and Kincheloe Motors Inc., local artists were able to design metalwork that is a product of their own imagination and creativity.

Wood County Society Executive Director Brandon Gress said the idea came about when Mayor Tom Joyce joined them for the grand opening of their new location downtown in August of 2019.

“He [Mayor Tom Joyce] saw some of the artwork the artists had created and he was so moved by the sheer magnitude of the artwork and the beauty of the artworks that he requested that we develop a prototype that could be hung down Market Street,” Gress said.

In collaboration with the City of Parkersburg, Mayor Joyce, and Executive Director of Downtown PKB Wendy Shriver, Wood County Society worked to develop the prototypes and format how the program would roll out.

Within the last six months, the artists from the ArtBeat Studio were able to fabricate their work with Burkmerica Custom Designs and work with the metal from the beginning to the end.

“We are extremely honored to be able to have this inclusive opportunity in our community and to highlight all of the hard work and dedication and passion for the Arts that our artists have,” Gress said.

Through the funding initiative, there had to be budget appropriations because the City of Parkersburg actually purchased the artwork in collaboration with Wood County Society. Through the funding efforts, they were able to pay for the metal, provided contracted employment to the artists, and also paid for the fabrication of the metal that was used.

According to Gress, this project perfectly represents the Wood County Society’s core values of inclusion, accessibility to programming, and compassion in each one of their valuable programs and resources.

“This project is a beacon of hope for all individuals with disabilities throughout our region that they too can be included in every facet of our community, and this is just another way the Wood County Society is making a deep impact and changing lives and making a difference in our community one program at a time,” Gress said.

The artwork will continue to remain up for the remainder of the month and throughout the year.

