Cox bound for Mount Union

By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre high school senior Dylan Cox will be playing his college football for NCAA Division III dynasty Mount Union

Cox has been invited to join the team as a long snapper for field goals and extra points.

He had his signing celebration Wednesday afternoon at the high school with his family, and Golden Eagle coaches and players on hand.

He will be pursuing a career in physical therapy at Mount Union.

