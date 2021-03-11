Four arrested during Vienna drug raid

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - An investigation into drug distribution in Vienna led to four arrests on Wednesday.

A news release said the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Vienna Police Department’s Special Response Team served a search warrant in the 800 block of 15th Avenue in Vienna which led to the arrests of Richard Mollohan, Mickey Hairston, Stephanie Wright, and James Beck.

Mollohan, who is 33 and from Vienna, was arrested for “maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of distributing controlled substances.” If found guilty, he could face six months to a year in jail, the news release said.

Mollohan made an appearance Wood County Magistrate Court where a P/R bond of $5,000 was set by Magistrate Robin Waters.

Hairston is 34 and from Columbus. He was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine. If found guilty, the news release said he could face four to 20 years in prison on the fentanyl charge alone. Another one to 15 years is possible for the meth charge. He appeared in Magistrate Jody Purkey’s courtroom, where a surety bond of $300,000 was set.

Wright is 36, and from Parkersburg. She was arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony and could face two to 10 years in prison, if convicted. She appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court where a $100,000 surety bond was set by Magistrate Brenda Marshall.

James Beck was arrested on outstanding warrants for “fraud and related activity in connection with an access device.” He could face one to 10 years in prison if convicted. He appeared in Magistrate Joe Kuhl’s courtroom, where a $5,000 surety bond was set.

Along with the arrests, authorities said they recovered 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.6 grams of suspected meth, digital scales and a lot of cash.

