Local cities leaders look with optimism about post-pandemic economy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local mayors believe their cities have gone through the worst of the pandemic, and that there are better times ahead.

“(Governor Jim Justice) has raised the number of people for social gatherings and capacity in bars and restaurants,” noted Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, “so it seems we’re on the right track.”

Not all of the local officials are optimistic. They point to the businesses that closed when shutdowns and stay at home orders were issued last spring.

“You see restaurants that are closed that won’t come back; stores that are closed that won’t come back,” says Blair Couch, President of the Wood County Commission. “Some are big retailers, some are small mom and pops.”

But others say there’s efforts-that are expected to be successful-being made to fill those empty buildings.

“Vienna’s always been blessed that, once we lose a business, we seem to get one back relatively quickly,” according to Mayor Randy Rapp. “We’ve got several things in the works right now.”

While not related directly to the pandemic, Grand Central Mall is celebrating this week the opening of several new stores, in the location of the former Sears store.

Some of the business rescues have come through eligible federal money that’s also helped to keep local governments afloat. But some businesses also got through the same way as did much of the cities in which they’re located.

“The top 10 employers didn’t have any major cuts, layoffs, downsizing or retirements,” says Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “They’ve been pretty stable.”

The federal CARES act money kept nearly all of the budgets of the area’s cities and counties from going into the red.

Mayor Schlicher is concerned that, while West Virginia’s economy is largely reopened, there are still restrictions on Ohio’s businesses just across the river.

But while they have a positive outlook, most leaders are cautious that, while there’s still officilaly a pandemic, there’s a chance things could get worse again.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.