Make-a-Wish West Virginia to hold drive-through fundraiser

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Make-a-Wish West Virginia is holding a drive-through edition of its Walk For Wishes fundraiser, as well as a Facebook watch party, benefiting local children facing critical illness. Taking place on Saturday, April 17, the organization invites families, friends, corporations, clubs, and schools to register. Registration can be done online here.

Once signed up, participants can start fundraising right away and up until the event. To celebrate fundraising success, there will be a Facebook Watch Party featuring videos from special guests at 6 P.M. on April 17. Guests include local wish kids and their families as well as Make-A-Wish America co-founder Linda Pauling. Those who would like to attend the virtual event can visit the Walk For Wishes Drive-Thru Edition Facebook event page.

Due to safety precautions from COVID-19, the annual walk has transformed into a drive-thru event along with a virtual watch party. Participants will be able to show their support for wishes by driving on the 5k route through Marilla Park in Morgantown. During this event, there will be checkpoints with many chances to win fantastic prizes and great giveaways. This year’s top fundraiser will win a two-night stay for two at The Lodge at Stonewall Resort, dinner buffet for two at Stillwaters Restaurant each night, breakfast buffet for two at Stillwaters Restaurant each morning, two beverage cart coupons and one round of golf for two at The Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The winner will also receive a certificate to share with a friend for a two-night stay for two at The Lodge at Stonewall Resort and dinner for two at Stillwaters Restaurant each night.

Those who would like more information are asked to contact Jackie Auten, Make-A-Wish regional manager, at (304) 292-5600 or jauten@greaterpawv.wish.org.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.