Marietta Welfare League bringing back Music in the Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With COVID regulations loosening in parts of the Mid-Ohio Valley, some events in the summer are being allowed that weren’t last year.

The Marietta Welfare League is bringing back music in the park for the residents of Marietta.

Because of COVID restrictions on large gatherings the group was unable to provide this to the public.

Now that large gatherings can happen again, this event will be brought back the first Thursday of June.

Much to the joy of the bands and group that make it all happen.

“We’re just very happy to come from having the pandemic to be able to do this again,” says Music in the Park chairperson, Evelyn Bryant.

Live bands will perform at East Muskingham Park in Marietta every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. From June through August.

