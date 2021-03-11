Mister Bee Potato Chips enters FedEx Small Business Contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has entered this year’s annual FedEx Small Business Competition. Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee, threw her mascot’s top hat into the national ring, competing for a $50,000 grant and help with its online ordering and shipping needs from FedEx Corporation. Area residents can help the company win by casting a vote.

Only the top 700 vote-getting small business entries will be judged by an entrepreneurial panel. During the March 10-24 voting period, all persons who are 18 years or older and have a valid email address will be eligible to vote for the small business of their choice.

Mister Bee Potato Chips is offering discounted shipping during the contest’s voting period. Customers ordering three 9-ounce bags of any flavor of Mister Bee chips online will receive half-price shipping during the March 10-24 time frame.

“We appreciate our customers so much we wanted to enter the FedEx Small Business Contest,” said Ketelsen, also known as the ‘Queen Bee.’ “All of the grant dollars will go toward improving the online experience and finding ways to lower shipping costs.”

Mister Bee’s contest entry and introduction video can be seen at: https://smallbusinessgrant.fedex.com/entry/tLXVaydkgg

Twelve companies will be announced as award winners on May 10, according the contest rules. FedEx will announce the top 100 finalists on March 31.

