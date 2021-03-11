MOV’s Got Talent: Grace Randall

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

Grace Randall has been playing the piano for the past 11 years, and even though she is involved in many musical ensembles, and has attempted playing many instruments, piano, she says, is her passion.

She has been studying with many different teachers, and they have all gotten her to different points in her musical life. She is now continuing to improve the musicality of her playing.

“Not just playing the notes, but being expressive through the music,” Grace said. “At this point, because I’m a more mature musician now, I’m really trying to reach that level, and if I was starting out trying to get every detail and be more musical, I don’t think that I would progress.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Grace tried to think of ways she could take advantage of it.

She used it as her time to keep practicing, and luckily her teacher was able to do the same during that time period.

“I had twice as much time to practice,” said Grace. To see my piano teacher, I mean, I had lessons over zoom, but we were able to do them more often because we weren’t, you know, driving to and fro.”

Grace is a very accomplished pianist for her age, but she is still, at times, not safe from receiving feedback, positive or negative.

While sometimes it can come as a shock to the system, Grace uses the feedback as motivation and drive.

“Trying to be humble, it is tricky,” Grace said. “It is what I’m really passionate about, so when someone tells me that I’m doing it wrong or that I could do it better, sometimes it’s a little bit of a heart-piercer, but, still, I want to be the best.”

Grace is planning to audition for colleges, and wants to pursue piano performance for her career. Grace knows that coming from a small town may put her at a disadvantage, and she knows her peers around her may also feel that way.

She wants them not to think in that way, and believe they can control their destiny.

“We have the same ability and the same talent as anyone else, even though we’re from the tiny little M.O.V.,” said Grace. “Don’t downplay your talent, don’t downplay what you can do, don’t underestimate the potential that you have because you can go anywhere you want.”

