Obituary: Judith A. Hickman

Judith A. Hickman, 80, of Williamstown, WV, went home to be with her Savior and Lord March10, 2021.

Judy was born December 6, 1940 to Ilena Cox Nicholson and Charles Richard (Dick) Nicholson in her beloved Doddridge County.

She married her high school sweetheart, Lynn Hickman, on June 1, 1959. She worked for Lawrence Oyler, DDS for over 25 years in Parkersburg. She was a member of The Peoples Church of Boaz, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She served the Lord in many ways: a singer, a piano player, a choir director, yet teaching was where she felt and followed God’s anointing.

Surviving are four children. Terry Hickman (Virginia Walker), Debbie Hickman (Fred Hudgins), Mark Hickman (Brenda) and Michelle McMillan (Vince); grandchildren: Dallas Hickman, Erika Leasure (Buddy), Kasey Bailey and Rachel Hickman, Jessica Wilson (Nicholas) and Jeremy Hickman and Eli McMillan. Great-grandchildren, Landon, Laken and Lily. Also surviving is her beloved baby brother, Richard Nicholson (Lynda), and several nieces and nephews and dear cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lynn, in 2017 and by her mother Ilena Cox Nicholson.

Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastors Rick Kapple and Randy Dornon officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys / Hospice workers; Shawntay and Carol, and also nurse Debbie and Sarah Price at Cedar Grove Assisted Living Facility.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

