Obituary: Lloyd Lawrence “Larry” Roach, Jr.

Lloyd Lawrence “Larry” Roach, Jr., 77, of Washington, W.Va., passed away March 10, 2021 at Camden-Clark Medical Center.

Larry was born Feb. 9, 1944 at Newport, Rhode Island, a son of the late Lloyd L. Roach, Sr. and Nellie Keith Roach Herning.

After more than 33 years service, Larry retired from Marbon (Borg Warner, G.E. Plastics) and was an avid outdoorsman. He had enjoyed flying ultralites and racing boats, automobiles and motorcycles.

Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife, Portia Ann Farhatt Roach; his daughter, Kimberly Rutledge (Bruce) of Jacksonville, Florida; his son, David Allen Roach (Darlene) of Southaven, Mississippi; brother-in-law, Mike Sinnett of Washington, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Brandon Rutledge, Brittany Nastasi, Christopher Roach, Amber Roach, Haley Roach and Kelsie Roach; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Sinnett in 2015.

The funeral service will be 3 P.M., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. Pastor Lloyd Keith will officiate and interment will be in Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 P.M., Saturday.

A guestbook is available for sharing condolences with the family at vaughanfh.com.

