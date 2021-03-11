Obituary: Mary Esther (King) Richards

Mary Esther (King) Richards, 89, of Elizabeth, WV passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021, at the home of her daughter and surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 26, 1931, at Lower Nicut, West Virginia; the youngest child of the late Ora (Riffle) and Jerry King.

She enjoyed spending time with family, raising a garden, canning snd cooking. Always smiling and often laughing, she enjoyed life and genuinely embraced and loved everyone. Those who knew her had the kindest words to say about her. She retired from Bob Evans Restaurant.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by all of her siblings: Icie, Lee, Goldie, Lester, Ethel, Lantie, Lloyd, Ellen and Bob. She was also preceded by her first husband, Olin Bell, and recently by her husband Albert Ide.

She leaves behind her three children: Connie Hall of Elizabeth, Malcomb (Linda) Bell of Rice’s Landing PA and Jeff Bell of Columbus Ohio, as well as stepchildren: Bill, Dana, Tim, Prissy, and Lora Ide; grandchildren Sam (Carrie) Braniff, Chris (Tammy) Braniff, Lana (Dan) Wilson, Lisa Lattea (Kyle Greif), Linda (David) Wilson, and JR Bell; great-grandchildren Jordan Braniff, Jacob Braniff, Savannah Walker, Chelsea Wilson, Toby Wilson, Kaylea Wilson, Roger Mayne, Austin Braniff, Ashley Braniff, and Kaidin Crouser, a great great granddaughter Willow Walker and several nieces and nephews. “The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. Jim Lough officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in King Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

