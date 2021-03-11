Obituary: Paulette Susan West

Paulette Susan West, 70, of Parkersburg passed away March 10, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born on November 6, 1950 in Charleston, WV the daughter of the late Paul O. and Betty Ruth Abshire Wyer.

Paulette had worked for Broughton’s for over thirty years. She started at the Emerson Ave. restaurant as a waitress, became manager of that location and then moved to the home office in Marietta as a Sales Representative for the company. Broughton’s was in her blood and she enjoyed collecting antique Broughton’s items. Paulette was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed traveling to Florida for spring training. She enjoyed playing cards, especially “Two Card Guts” with all her family. She enjoyed game shows, her Face Book friends and traveling to visit her sisters.

Paulette is survived by only son Daniel “Rocky” West (Alicia), grandchildren Brandyn Cooke, Alec Cooke, Aidyn Cooke, her companion for over thirty years Maurice “Jack” Teffet, sisters Judy Crosser, Sandra (BP) Santers, Robin Hill (Ron), Mert Blizzed, Gwen Lore, Kim Griggs (Ron), several nieces and nephews and her special cat Lilly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Paul Kevin Wyer, Junior Wyer, Tim Wyer, Kenny Wyer and Jeff Wyer and sister Pam DeBussey.

Visitation will be 3 - 8 on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The final service will be at the convenience of the family.

