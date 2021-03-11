Obituary: Timothy “Tim” Dean Riggenbach

Timothy “Tim” Dean Riggenbach, 44, of Vincent passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born December 15, 1976 in Glendale, WV to Cecil Riggenbach and Vickie Goff.

He was a self-employed contractor and he had served in the Marines. Tim was an avid computer gamer, he loved time spent with his family and riding roller coasters with his little girl.

Tim is survived by his wife, Cansas Mayberry Riggenbach, whom he married November 12, 2005; one daughter, Jillian Riggenbach; his father, Cecil Riggenbach of Sardis, OH; one sister, Lisa Stanley (Adam) of Parkersburg, WV; two brothers, Christopher Riggenbach (Kelly) of Pittsburgh, PA and Auston Riggenbach of Hudson, FL; one step-brother, Timothy Goff (Audrey) of Charleston, WV; one step-sister, Lisa Summers (Eddie) of Parkersburg, WV; step-father, Randy Goff of Vienna, WV; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rodney and Debbie Mayberry of Bluefield, WV; brother-in-law, John Mayberry (Wendy) of Bluefiend, WV and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Vickie Goff.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5-7 pm at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

The family will be served by Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

