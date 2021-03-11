Advertisement

Obituary: W. Howard Goodwin, Jr.

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W. Howard Goodwin, Jr., 63, of Spencer, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at home.

He was born July 5, 1957, at Spencer, the son of the late Willie Howard and Sally Ethelene Nichols Goodwin.

Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Lynn Goodwin of Spencer; fiancée, Grace Hildreth Bayes also of Spencer.

His pastimes included mowing grass, working on his truck, fishing and gardening.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 11 at the Carper Cemetery, Amma, with Pastor John Cummings officiating.

The visitation will be one hour before the service at the cemetery.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Paulette West
Obituary: Paulette Susan West
Judith Hickman
Obituary: Judith A. Hickman
Timothy “Tim” Dean Riggenbach
Obituary: Timothy “Tim” Dean Riggenbach
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lloyd Lawrence “Larry” Roach, Jr.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mary Esther (King) Richards
Gloria Kay Evans
Obituary: Gloria Kay Evans
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty A. Cunningham
Joyce Ann Waybright
Obituary: Joyce Ann Waybright
Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
Charles Lytle
Obituary: Charles T. “Tom’ Lytle