Obituary: W. Howard Goodwin, Jr.

W. Howard Goodwin, Jr., 63, of Spencer, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at home.

He was born July 5, 1957, at Spencer, the son of the late Willie Howard and Sally Ethelene Nichols Goodwin.

Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Lynn Goodwin of Spencer; fiancée, Grace Hildreth Bayes also of Spencer.

His pastimes included mowing grass, working on his truck, fishing and gardening.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 11 at the Carper Cemetery, Amma, with Pastor John Cummings officiating.

The visitation will be one hour before the service at the cemetery.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

