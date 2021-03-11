Advertisement

Sheriff receives several reports of stolen or discarded mail

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said his department has received numerous reports of mail being taken from mailboxes over the last couple of days.

Stephens said some of the mail was recovered after it was discarded in the street, while other deliveries were not.

He is asking residents to keep their eyes peeled, and to call 911 if they spot something unusual happening to their mailbox.

“If they see something suspicious, please call 911 and give a description of the individual and the car and even the direction of travel, so maybe we’ll have a deputy in the area who can do a traffic stop and investigate it,” said Stephens.

The sheriff also said anyone who has already had their mail taken should tell a postal inspector.

