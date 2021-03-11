Traffic delays due to pipe replacement expected in Ritchie County

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces delays on Ritchie CR 15, Cisco Road, beginning on Thursday, March 11, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a pipe replacement on Ritchie CR 15, Cisco Road, beginning from the intersection of WV 47, to the intersection of Ritchie CR 17, Gillespie Road, at milepost 0.00 to milepost 3.40. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. each day through Saturday, March 20. The roadway will have delays of up to 1 hour.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. The roadway will be open overnight.

