Virtual Rally being held for Disability Advocacy Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, March 17th, a virtual rally will be held for Disability Advocacy Day which is usually held at the West Virginia State Capitol.

The virtual rally is being hosted by the Fair Shake Network, a statewide advocacy group for people with disabilities.

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley will also be hosting a portion of the event.

During the rally, there will be some guest speakers and self-advocates from across the state will be able to speak to West Virginia legislators. The senate will also read a Resolution naming the day Disability Advocacy Day at the Capitol.

Melissa Southall, the Self-Advocate Coordinator for People First of West Virginia and Morgan Spicer, the Special Projects Coordinator for The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley are both looking forward to what will be talked about at the event.

“Some of the things I’m excited about for the rally that we are going to get to talk about is employment first and the organ donor bill that they have up in the senate right now. There are a couple others. I do believe that we are probably going to be talking about housing. Yes, affordable housing and then we are going to be talking about Medicaid,” explained Spicer and Southall.

The rally will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Those interested can join the rally at the link below.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://thearcofwv-org.zoom.us/j/81559383091

Meeting ID: 815 5938 3091

