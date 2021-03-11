Waterford girls fall in semi-finals
Waterford finishes its season at 20-7
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Waterford Wildcats girl’s basketball team falls in the state semi-finals today in Dayton.
The Wildcats fell 57-29 to the McDonald Blue Devils from just outside of Youngstown.
Junior Mackenzie Suprano led Waterford with 13 points. Junior Cara Taylor added 11 points 4 assists and 3 rebounds for the Wildcats.
