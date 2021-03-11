Advertisement

WVU falls in the Big 12 tournament

The Mountaineer’s record falls to 18-9.
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia falls in its Big 12 tournament-opening game.

The 4th seeded Mountaineers dropped a 72-69 game to the 5th seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys.

WVU’s Sean McNeil hit a three-point shot that would have tied the game, but the shot came just after time expired.

The Mountaineers led by 6 at halftime. 36-30.

OK State came back from an eight-point second-half deficit to take a 10 point lead but had to hold on for the win.

Freshman Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson led the Cowboys with 17 points each.

Miles McBride led WVU with 19 points and 6 assists and Taz Sherman added 19 points while Derek Culver had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mountaineer’s record falls to 18-9.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment
Wreck on Route 50 sends 2 to the hospital
UPDATE: Authorities identify men taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
mailboxes at dusk
Sheriff receives several reports of stolen or discarded mail
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides

Latest News

Grace performs piano in front of an audience
MOV’s Got Talent: Grace Randall
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor: county fairs, festivals, proms and graduations expected to happen this year
WTAP News @ 6 - Waterford vs. Newark Catholic Div. IV regional semifinals
Waterford girls fall in semi-finals
From left to right: Mickey Hairston, James Beck, Richard Mollohan, and Stephanie Wright.
Four arrested during Vienna drug raid