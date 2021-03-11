WVU falls in the Big 12 tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia falls in its Big 12 tournament-opening game.

The 4th seeded Mountaineers dropped a 72-69 game to the 5th seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys.

WVU’s Sean McNeil hit a three-point shot that would have tied the game, but the shot came just after time expired.

The Mountaineers led by 6 at halftime. 36-30.

OK State came back from an eight-point second-half deficit to take a 10 point lead but had to hold on for the win.

Freshman Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson led the Cowboys with 17 points each.

Miles McBride led WVU with 19 points and 6 assists and Taz Sherman added 19 points while Derek Culver had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mountaineer’s record falls to 18-9.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.