3 Warren wrestlers bound for Ohio high school state championships.

State tournament set for this weekend at Highlands High School in Marenga, Ohio.
(KY3)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Vincent, Ohio (WTAP) - it’s state championship week in Ohio high school wrestling.

3 members of Warren Warriors wrestling team left Friday afternoon for central Ohio to compete for individual and team glory.

Jake Welch, Peyten Kellar and Cole Coleman have qualified for the Ohio Division II championships, which is being held Saturday and Sunday at Highlands High School in Marenga, Ohio.

Kellar is the District champion at 152 and is a 4 time qualifer for state. He’s earned the number 1 seed in the weight class

Welch will compete at heavyweight, and Coleman will wrestle at 120 following their 4th place finishes at last weeks District tournament.

It’s a group of 3 seniors that Warriors coach Jeff Parsons has counted on for their leadership this season.

The Division II state tournament gets underway Saturday morning with weigh-ins followed by opening round matches.

The championship matches will be held Sunday evening.

