Bodega Coffee provides coffee and pastries to Mineral Wells Elementary School staff

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the pandemic still being such a significant force for all teachers a lot of them are in need of a break or a pick up.

Because of this, Bodega Coffee wanted to give a helping hand to Mineral Wells Elementary School teachers.

As a part of their “pay it forward” campaign, they are providing coffee and pastries to these instructors.

It’s a service that has been going on since the fall for the Bodega, and has covered many other schools in the Wood County area.

“We started taking out the trailer last summer, but this special event where we take it to the schools or even other businesses started this past fall. And our goal in the beginning was that we wanted to get to all the schools in Wood County by the end of the school year. And so we’re down to ten or eleven schools left in Wood County,” says Bodega Coffee’s manager, Heather Hess.

The trailer and sponsorship of Mineral Wells Elementary was in association with the Bodega’s partners.

These are First Settlement Physical Therapy, Summerville Industries, and Consumer Credit Counseling of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

