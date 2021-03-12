Buckeye Hills providing recovery resource website for Southeast Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the opioid epidemic still being a significant situation going on in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Buckeye Hills is providing a service to help those affected.

The regional council is providing those in the Southeast Ohio area with a recovery resource website.

The website is for those in the counties of Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Washington.

It is a designed site to not only show where people can go for treatment but food banks, education and legal council amongst others.

“We have people that are a ways away from town. So, they might not even realize that these resources are available to them. So, we’re working on spreading that awareness so that people know that these resources are available and how to access them,” says Buckeye Hills Regional Council opioid resource navigator, Brandi Beaver.

If you or anyone else you know is exhibiting substance use disorder click on this link to found out what resources you can find in your county.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.