Buckeyes pass first Big Ten test

(AP) - Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points and No. 9 Ohio State fended off Minnesota’s late charge to win 79-75 in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes snapped a four-game losing streak and will face No. 21 Purdue in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 to lead Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Ohio State never trailed after taking a 13-0 lead to open the game. But the Gophers rallied from a 14-point deficit with 3:24 left to within 75-74 with 13.3 seconds to go.

