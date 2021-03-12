Advertisement

Car crashes into creek near Wadesville Road and Slate Run Road

By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into the creek in the area of Wadesville Road and Slate Run Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area about 8:30 a.m., according to a Wood County 911 Center dispatch supervisor.

No other information was immediately available.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

