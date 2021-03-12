Advertisement

Cornerville Bridge among lengthy road closures in Washington County

The Cornerville Bridge will be closed for the next five months
The Cornerville Bridge will be closed for the next five months(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Cornerville Bridge, which sits at the intersection of county roads 9 and 20 in Washington County will be subject to a full closure for the next five months, while they undergo a full bridge replacement.

The project has been in the works for the past five years, according to the Washington County Engineer’s Office, and the project is set to cost over $1.6 million.

While the engineer’s office is set to start the lengthy renovation, county engineer Roger Wright knows it could cause some inconvenience for traffic in the area.

“ What we ultimately decided to do was complete replacement,” said Wright. “Typical traffic (on the bridge) is agricultural, a little bit of commercial. There are ways to get around, so, you know, we felt like we can get by with a complete closure, and then traffic would find it’s way around.”

The closure will go into effect on Monday, March 15.

The Washington County Engineer’s Office also recently announced the closure of Tabor Ridge Road in Wesley Township for 6 weeks, for a landslip repair. That will also begin on Monday.

Any questions can be directed to the engineer’s office at (740) 376-7430.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Mickey Hairston, James Beck, Richard Mollohan, and Stephanie Wright.
Four arrested during Vienna drug raid
The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: 1 person killed after car crashes into creek
Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a...
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
mailboxes at dusk
Sheriff receives several reports of stolen or discarded mail

Latest News

Humane Society of Parkersburg
Humane Society of Parkersburg is caring for several farm animals
Fire officials recommend checking the batteries in your smoke alarms.
It’s time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
UPDATE: Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
Youth marbles team kicks off new season, sets sights on national competition