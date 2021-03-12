Cornerville Bridge among lengthy road closures in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Cornerville Bridge, which sits at the intersection of county roads 9 and 20 in Washington County will be subject to a full closure for the next five months, while they undergo a full bridge replacement.

The project has been in the works for the past five years, according to the Washington County Engineer’s Office, and the project is set to cost over $1.6 million.

While the engineer’s office is set to start the lengthy renovation, county engineer Roger Wright knows it could cause some inconvenience for traffic in the area.

“ What we ultimately decided to do was complete replacement,” said Wright. “Typical traffic (on the bridge) is agricultural, a little bit of commercial. There are ways to get around, so, you know, we felt like we can get by with a complete closure, and then traffic would find it’s way around.”

The closure will go into effect on Monday, March 15.

The Washington County Engineer’s Office also recently announced the closure of Tabor Ridge Road in Wesley Township for 6 weeks, for a landslip repair. That will also begin on Monday.

Any questions can be directed to the engineer’s office at (740) 376-7430.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.