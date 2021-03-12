Gov. Justice reads 165 names of COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice honored the 165 deaths that were not properly reported to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

He read the victims’ ages and where they were from during a press conference on Friday.

The governor says the number was originally reported as 168 COVID-19 deaths that were not reported, but is actually 165. The DHHR says Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had been listed with two deaths, but through the quality assurance process two individuals were determined to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of death. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has zero deaths not properly reported.

The DHHR also says another death was determined to be a duplicate as it was listed with the first name as the last name on the death report. This death was listed as occurring at Berkeley Medical Center. This facility now has zero deaths not properly reported. DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will be investigating each instance of non-reported deaths to determine what occurred.

Dr. Anye Amjad, West Virginia’s State Health Officer, says they are going to take the time to go through the death certificates with each facility to make sure they are vetted properly. It’s a manual process.

For our previous coverage on the unreported deaths, click here.

Governor Justice says Friday marks the one year anniversary he announced the closure of schools, cancelled the state basketball tournament, restricted visitation in nursing homes and mobilized the WV National Guard to help the fight against the pandemic.

