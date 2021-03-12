Homicide investigation underway in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A homicide investigation is underway in the death of a man in Washington County.

Authorities began investigating the death of Timothy D. Riggenbach, 44, of Vincent, after responding on March 4 to a home at 1102 McDonald Road, Sheriff Larry Mincks said Friday in a news release announcing the homicide investigation.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available, but Mincks said investigators are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who lives in the area of McDonald Road and State Route 550 or who traveled through the area between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 4 and may have seen a suspicious person or activities is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 40-376-7070, extension 0. You can also leave a tip at washingtoncountysheriff.org.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information online and on WTAP News as it becomes available.

