Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Washington County

Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a...
Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a homicide.(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A homicide investigation is underway in the death of a man in Washington County.

Authorities began investigating the death of Timothy D. Riggenbach, 44, of Vincent, after responding on March 4 to a home at 1102 McDonald Road, Sheriff Larry Mincks said Friday in a news release announcing the homicide investigation.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available, but Mincks said investigators are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who lives in the area of McDonald Road and State Route 550 or who traveled through the area between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 4 and may have seen a suspicious person or activities is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 40-376-7070, extension 0. You can also leave a tip at washingtoncountysheriff.org.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information online and on WTAP News as it becomes available.

You can click here to read an obituary for Riggenbach.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Mickey Hairston, James Beck, Richard Mollohan, and Stephanie Wright.
Four arrested during Vienna drug raid
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
mailboxes at dusk
Sheriff receives several reports of stolen or discarded mail
Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: 1 person killed after car crashes into creek

Latest News

Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
UPDATE: Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
Youth marbles team kicks off new season, sets sights on national competition
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/12/21
Forecast for March 12th
Forecast for March 12th