Humane Society of Parkersburg is caring for several farm animals

Humane Society of Parkersburg
Humane Society of Parkersburg(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg is currently caring for several farm animals.

The shelter which provides care for all domestic animals has recently taken in 19 chickens, 20 goats, 2 sheep and several cats.

Humane officer Dan Hendrickson says that if anyone is interested in contributing to the care of the animals, the shelter is in need of goat grain, hay, shavings and straw.

The shelter hopes to soon put some of the animals up for adoption.

“We do hope that some of them, they are all in different stages of what’s going on with them,” explained Hendrickson. “The majority of them had hoof rot, the feet were overgrown, some couldn’t walk. They will all be vaccinated, they will all be wormed. We are hoping this coming week, that we can actually start putting some of them up for adoption.”

Anyone interested in adopting the animals once they are up for adoption can call the humane society at 304-422-5541.

