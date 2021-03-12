Advertisement

It’s time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Fire officials recommend checking the batteries in your smoke alarms.
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday and while it is important to remember to set your clocks ahead one hour, it is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Fire officials recommend that when you change your clocks for Davlight Saving Time, you should also change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the fire department has a free program to assist those who may need help checking their smoke alarms.

“If anybody you know is interested or is in needing of assistance with smoke alarms, we do have a free smoke alarm program,” explained Matthews. “We come out and install smoke alarms for free in homes throughout the city. Also, if they are interested or in need of assistance checking their alarms, we can come out and assist them with that, help them change the batteries as well.”

People needing assistance with their smoke alarms can contact the Parkersburg Fire Department at 304-424-8470.

