Obituary: Freda Marie Schmucker

Freda Marie Schmucker, 81, of Reedy, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at home.

She was born January 24, 1940, at Tariff, the daughter of the late Robert Everett and Fulva McGlothlin Bailey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Paul Schmucker, on June 24, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Paul Schmucker, Jr. of Reedy; daughters, Donna Huggins of Hartville, Ohio, Linda Shanks of Alliance, Ohio, Brenda Miller also of Hartville, Ohio and Lisa Yoder also of Alliance, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; brother, Robert Eugene Bailey of Ravenna, Ohio.

Mrs. Schmucker was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. Her pastimes included cooking, canning and gardening.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 15 at the Schmucker Cemetery, 1606 Noble Ridge, Reedy, with the Rev. Ron Lanham officiating. The visitation will be 30 minutes before the service.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

