Obituary: Theresa May Patty

Theresa May Patty, age 56 of Athens formerly of Cut and Short, Texas was born March 22, 1964, passed away March 3, 2021 surrounded by her family and her congregation.

Her parents were Nellie May Williams and Levern Thomas Busby.

She is survived by her two sons Bryan and Corey Gehovak and their wives Robyn and Tegan Gehovak and her grandchildren Avery, Kiley and Artemis Gehovak.

A Memorial service will be held on March 20, 2010 at Canaan Baptist Church at 2:00 pm.

