Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas D. Holbert

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas D. Holbert, 80, of Vienna, WV, passed away March 12, 2021 of complications from the Covid virus.

Tom was born February 25, 1941 to the late Wilda and Robert Holbert. He was an accomplished athlete starting on the 1958 Parkersburg Big Red Championship Football team and WV State Wrestling Champion in 1958. Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked at Marbon (Borg Warner, G.E. Plastics) until he retired in 1999 after 38 years. He was also a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Vienna.

Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Kay Miller Holbert and their sons, Jeff (Lora), Scott (Shauna) and Mike; his sister, Linda Lucky; grandchildren, T.J. Holbert, Katie Morris, Nicole and Haley Holbert and Sean and Shane Holbert; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services at the funeral home, however there will be graveside services at 2 pm Monday, March 15, 2021 at Evergreen North Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jerry D. Speas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Freda Marie Schmucker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thomas Green
Paulette West
Obituary: Paulette Susan West

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: W. Howard Goodwin, Jr.
Judith Hickman
Obituary: Judith A. Hickman
Timothy “Tim” Dean Riggenbach
Obituary: Timothy “Tim” Dean Riggenbach
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lloyd Lawrence “Larry” Roach, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mary Esther (King) Richards
Gloria Kay Evans
Obituary: Gloria Kay Evans