Obituary: Thomas D. Holbert

Thomas D. Holbert, 80, of Vienna, WV, passed away March 12, 2021 of complications from the Covid virus.

Tom was born February 25, 1941 to the late Wilda and Robert Holbert. He was an accomplished athlete starting on the 1958 Parkersburg Big Red Championship Football team and WV State Wrestling Champion in 1958. Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked at Marbon (Borg Warner, G.E. Plastics) until he retired in 1999 after 38 years. He was also a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Vienna.

Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Kay Miller Holbert and their sons, Jeff (Lora), Scott (Shauna) and Mike; his sister, Linda Lucky; grandchildren, T.J. Holbert, Katie Morris, Nicole and Haley Holbert and Sean and Shane Holbert; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services at the funeral home, however there will be graveside services at 2 pm Monday, March 15, 2021 at Evergreen North Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

