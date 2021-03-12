Advertisement

Proposal in Marietta would allow limited outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street, in partnership with the Mayor’s office, is submitting a proposal to the Marietta City Council that would allow for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) downtown.

If approved, it would allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating bars and restaurants, and then to take those drinks with them outside and into other participating eateries and retail shops. This exception to Ohio’s open container law would be permitted between 5 P.M. and 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Participating retailers would display decals notifying customers that DORA beverages are permitted.

The DORA would encompass the downtown area of Marietta, and would also include some businesses on the west side of town, such as the Harmar Tavern, the Busy Bee, and Spagna’s.

According to Marietta Main Street, the primary advantages are that it would attract more business to downtown Marietta, and it would help to reduce crowds inside bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

“It would certainly allow folks to support small businesses, especially during COVID, with occupancy limitations that downtown bars and restaurants still have to follow,” said Cristie Thomas, executive director of Marietta Main Street. “And of course, the longer folks stay in a shopping area, the more likely they are to spend money. Being able to finish a drink while you’re strolling downtown, and to enter a retail shop or go to another bar...that’s more revenue that we’re keeping with downtown small businesses,” she added.

The proposal also has the support of the Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In order for the proposal to be approved, the Marietta City Council must vote in favor of it. Marietta Main Street hopes the vote will take place by Memorial Day weekend. The date of the vote has not been determined, but it will likely take place within the next 60 days.

Additional information about the DORA proposal can be found on Marietta Main Street’s website, here.

