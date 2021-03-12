Advertisement

WVUP nursing program prepares students for future and present

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 11, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is making sure its nursing students have the tools they need to improve their education during the pandemic.

From the classroom, to the school’s state-of-the-art simulation lab, school officials say nursing students have the tools to help them prepare for all types of medical situations.

They learn about assisting in surgery, child birth and even how to help those who are exhibiting signs of the coronavirus.

“So they get to see the films of a COVID x-ray. And they get to see the lab values. And see what kind of physiological changes occur in the patient when they are COVID positive. So when they leave the situation here they’re going to go out into the field and be able to recognize and treat COVID positive people, which we are obviously going to encounter for some time. So it’s the level of preparedness; another one of the high acuity/low occurrence situations that I try to prepare them for before leaving,” says WVU-Parkersburg nursing and health sciences simulation coordinator, Dr. Stephanie Smith-Stout.

The WVU-Parkersburg nursing program is nationally credited and has a high first-time passage rate.

