Advertisement

Youth marbles team kicks off new season, sets sights on national competition

(KY3)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Marbles Club started its new season Thursday, welcoming area youth in the third- through eighth-grades to build their skills in the game of Ringer marbles.

The team meets every Thursday from 3:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Grand Central Church of Christ in Vienna.

According to coach Ryan Ice, it is an opportunity for students of all experience levels to socialize, learn a new skill, and more.

“It’s teaching them the tradition of marbles that’s been going on in our country for over 100 years...Also teaching them sportsmanship and giving them an opportunity to make friends,” Ice said.

Players who advance in the competitions will be eligible to play in a qualifying event that the team hosts, and the winners of that event will move on to the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Last year was the first time the event hosted by the team was considered a qualifying competition for the nationals. Two of the team’s players were eligible to advance to the national competition in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team hopes that the national event will be permitted to resume this year, and has its sights set on attending.

Additional information about the team can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Mickey Hairston, James Beck, Richard Mollohan, and Stephanie Wright.
Four arrested during Vienna drug raid
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
mailboxes at dusk
Sheriff receives several reports of stolen or discarded mail
Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Constantine Metallides
The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: 1 person killed after car crashes into creek

Latest News

Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
UPDATE: Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/12/21
Forecast for March 12th
Forecast for March 12th
Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a...
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County