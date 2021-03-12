Youth marbles team kicks off new season, sets sights on national competition

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Marbles Club started its new season Thursday, welcoming area youth in the third- through eighth-grades to build their skills in the game of Ringer marbles.

The team meets every Thursday from 3:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Grand Central Church of Christ in Vienna.

According to coach Ryan Ice, it is an opportunity for students of all experience levels to socialize, learn a new skill, and more.

“It’s teaching them the tradition of marbles that’s been going on in our country for over 100 years...Also teaching them sportsmanship and giving them an opportunity to make friends,” Ice said.

Players who advance in the competitions will be eligible to play in a qualifying event that the team hosts, and the winners of that event will move on to the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Last year was the first time the event hosted by the team was considered a qualifying competition for the nationals. Two of the team’s players were eligible to advance to the national competition in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team hopes that the national event will be permitted to resume this year, and has its sights set on attending.

Additional information about the team can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.