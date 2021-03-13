First Mid-Ohio Valley clinic for the intellectually and developmentally disabled scheduled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Society is preparing to host the Mid-Ohio Valley’s first Covid clinic for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The clinic is tentatively scheduled for March 27th. The number of doses available is not yet solidified but they will be Johnson and Johnson. While organizers are excited about this opportunity, Christina Smith of Astrive Advocacy says it’s been a long time coming.

“West Virginia has been touted as having one of the fastest and highest rate of vaccination but unfortunately those of us who have family members with IDD, those of us who advocate for folk with IDD were sitting back and very discouraged because some of the most vulnerable individuals had not had the opportunity.”

Smith says many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who use disability services live in congregate settings. On top of that, Smith says many people with IDD have health conditions.

“So we know that, with the rapid spread of Covid and the concerns doubled with the fact that there are so many outlying health conditions and additional health conditions and immunocompromised situations for people with IDD that it was a grave time and we were desperate to be able to access those...,”

If you think you qualify for this clinic give Wood County Society a call at 304-428-4280 by noon this Saturday. They will get back to you within 72 hours. Wood County Society and other partnering organizations are already reaching out to the people attached to their services.

Partnering organizations include...

Astrive Advocacy

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley

SW Resources

Westbrook Health Services

PAIS ResCare

REM Community Options

Linx Community Service

JCDC

