Mackey signs with Robert Morris

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A member of the Parkersburg South crew team will be rowing on the collegiate level.

Patriot senior Sierra Mackey signed her letter of intent accepting a scholarship from Robert Morris University.

Robert Morris is located in suburban Pittsburgh and has an NCAA Division 1 rowing program.

Her family, coaches and teammates were there to share the moment.

Mackey is a versatile rower, who can row on either side of the shell and in the front or back.

She checked out Robert Morris while in a rowing competition in Pittsburgh and loved the school and is grateful for the opportunity to join the Colonials rowing team.

