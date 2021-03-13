Advertisement

Mackey signs with Robert Morris

Sierra Mackey will row on the college level at Robert Morris University.
WTAP News @ 6 - Mackey signs with Robert Morris
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A member of the Parkersburg South crew team will be rowing on the collegiate level.

Patriot senior Sierra Mackey signed her letter of intent accepting a scholarship from Robert Morris University.

Robert Morris is located in suburban Pittsburgh and has an NCAA Division 1 rowing program.

Her family, coaches and teammates were there to share the moment.

Mackey is a versatile rower, who can row on either side of the shell and in the front or back.

She checked out Robert Morris while in a rowing competition in Pittsburgh and loved the school and is grateful for the opportunity to join the Colonials rowing team.

