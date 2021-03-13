Ohio State advances to Big Ten tourney semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Seth Towns scored six of his season-high 12 points in overtime, helping No. 9 Ohio State beat No. 21 Purdue 87-78 Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

With two wins in two days, the Buckeyes will now face longtime rival and conference regular-season champion No. 4 Michigan in Saturday’s first semifinal game.

Duane Washington Jr. scored 20 points for Ohio State, which led by 18 at halftime.

Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five for Purdue.

