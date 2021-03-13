W.Va. COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, March 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 13, 2021, there have been 2,289,234 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 135,149 total cases and 2519 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 81-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, and a 93-year old male from Hancock County.

“Our sympathies are extended to these families for the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Please continue to practice all of the health and safety guidelines to keep you and others safe.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,290), Berkeley (9,996), Boone (1,637), Braxton (789), Brooke (2,039), Cabell (8,071), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (478), Fayette (2,773), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,126), Greenbrier (2,446), Hampshire (1,559), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,309), Harrison (4,950), Jackson (1,698), Jefferson (3,702), Kanawha (12,344), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,275), Logan (2,778), Marion (3,772), Marshall (3,092), Mason (1,808), McDowell (1,387), Mercer (4,282), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,188), Monongalia (8,276), Monroe (977), Morgan (946), Nicholas (1,244), Ohio (3,698), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,618), Putnam (4,338), Raleigh (4,908), Randolph (2,428), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,097), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,720), Wayne (2,628), Webster (376), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (361), Wood (7,241), Wyoming (1,771).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge and Tyler counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Washington County, OH –March 12, 2021 – The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 4,815 COVID-19 cases, 191 hospitalizations, and 97 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 251 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 19.37% of Washington County residents and 19.17% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 12.48% of Washington County residents and 11.07% of Ohioans received all CDC-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We all want to get back to a ‘normal life, so we all need to do our part to keep each other safe. With more vaccine available, please schedule an appointment for you and your loved ones to be vaccinated”,” said Rebecca Aber, Public Information Officer at Marietta/Belpre Health Department. Vaccine eligibility is detailed at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/vaccine/general_fact_sheet.pdf

Washington County Vaccine Providers include the following:

Marietta/Belpre Health Department 1-866-395-1588

Memorial Health System http://mhsystem.org/coronavirus and click “COVID-19 Vaccination

Washington County Health Department https://calendly.com/clinics-2

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities needing assistance may call the Area Agency on Aging Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm dial 1-800-331-2644.

For more information, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

