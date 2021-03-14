Advertisement

11 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in W.Va. Sunday

West Virginia COVID-19(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 14, 2021, there have been 2,298,144 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 135,468 total cases and 2,530 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 74-year old male from Mercer County.

“It’s important to remember that every number on our dashboard represents a person,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “We remember those we have lost as we continue to fight this pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,030), Boone (1,644), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,076), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (483), Fayette (2,777), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,127), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,310), Harrison (4,962), Jackson (1,699), Jefferson (3,713), Kanawha (12,370), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,283), Logan (2,802), Marion (3,782), Marshall (3,099), Mason (1,809), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,293), Mineral (2,602), Mingo (2,195), Monongalia (8,296), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,258), Ohio (3,708), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,626), Putnam (4,346), Raleigh (4,934), Randolph (2,429), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,100), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,723), Wayne (2,634), Webster (379), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (362), Wood (7,254), Wyoming (1,772).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

