Local kids clean up our streets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Instead of taking their Saturday off, these local kids cleaned up our streets.

Within an hour and a half, the neighborhood kids picked up about 22 garbage bags worth of trash.

Crew member Jlynne Kelley said, “We’re the next generation. This world is going to be ours one day and our parents are just going to leave us by ourselves obviously so we have to take care of this planet now so we know how to do it in the future.”

The ring leader - Parkersburg Councilwoman Jessica Cottrill - has noticed a lot of litter in the area and wanted to teach the neighborhood kids that they can be a part of the solution.

She said, “I think that sometimes people forget that our kids are going to inherit our city and they can be part of the solution to the problems that we have. If they’re just asked, they are willing to go out in the community and make a difference.”

Making a difference isn’t always glamorous work. Armed with trash pickers and gloves, they had some pretty nasty finds. The kids say dirty diapers were some of the grossest finds.

Kelley said, “It’s honestly crazy. Some of the things we found...like we didn’t just find like bottles and stuff like that. We found bike tires and things that were just odd.”

After all their hard work, Cottrill made sure they ended the day with pizza. Little Maddox said it was his favorite part of the day.

While the pizza was quite a hit, these kids have their eyes on the future.

Crew member Brayden Caplinger said, “We’ll definitely help again.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.